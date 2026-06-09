AutoNation Acquires Toyota of Newnan in Georgia

AutoNation Inc. has acquired Toyota of Newnan and renamed the store AutoNation Toyota Newnan. The acquisition, effective June 8, gives the dealer group its 21st Toyota store nationwide and its third Toyota dealership in Georgia.

The Newnan store generates about $200 million in annual revenue and sells about 4,900 new and used vehicles a year, according to AutoNation.

With the Newnan acquisition, AutoNation operates 19 locations in the state, including one premium luxury store, two domestic-brand stores, 11 import stores, three collision centers, one AutoNation USA store and one auction center.

“This acquisition reflects our approach to growth through the