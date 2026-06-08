Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Edges Up 0.3% in May

Index holds above year-ago levels as electric-vehicle values keep outpacing the broader market.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices edged higher in May, but the gain trailed the typical seasonal move as values normalized from a strong start to the year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) rose 0.3% from April to 212.6 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported June 5. The index held 3.6% above May 2025, though its month-over-month gain came in below the 0.9% increase that is typical for the month.

Stronger used-vehicle valuations tend to keep more damaged vehicles in the repair pipeline