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Collision Repair Education Foundation Reports More Than $9 Million in 2025 In-Kind Donations

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The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) said industry partners contributed more than $9 million in in-kind donations to collision repair training programs in 2025, with software providers accounting for the largest share of the support.

The donations equipped schools across the country with the equipment, software and parts used in modern collision repair facilities.

For a trade facing a persistent technician shortage and increasingly complex vehicle technology, the donations matter because they let students train on the same estimating systems, repair-planning platforms and components found in working facilities — narrowing the gap between the classroom and the shop floor and

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