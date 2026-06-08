CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AutoCanada Acquires Two-Location Luxury Collision Repair Specialist in Calgary

AutoCanada Acquires Two-Location Luxury Collision Repair Specialist in Calgary

By Leave a Comment

AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ) has completed its acquisition of Contemporary Coachworks, a two-location collision repair business in Calgary, Alberta, with more than 40 years of operating history, the company said June 8. The deal establishes AutoCanada’s first luxury collision repair platform in Calgary and adds about 30,000 square feet of repair capacity across facilities serving the north and south ends of the city.

The transaction extends a multi-year strategy to build a national, OEM-certified collision network through acquisitions of long-established luxury independents — an approach that has more than doubled AutoCanada’s collision footprint since 2021. For insurers and claims professionals,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey