AASP/NJ Opens Dedicated Inbox to Compile Insurer Complaints Filed with New Jersey Regulator

The association is collecting forwarded copies of complaints sent to the Department of Banking and Insurance, aiming to build an organized record to present to the department.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey has established a dedicated email inbox to collect and compile copies of insurance complaints filed with the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance by collision repair facilities and their customers across the state.

Complaints can be forwarded to dobicomplaints@aaspnj.org. AASP/NJ said it intends to organize the submissions and eventually present them to DOBI, the agency that regulates auto insurance rates and enforces