SkillsUSA, Lyft and Ford Philanthropy Launch Ride-Credit Program for Skilled-Trades Students

SkillsUSA has teamed with Lyft and Ford Philanthropy on a ride-credit program to cover the cost of getting students to apprenticeships, job interviews and off-site technical training, an effort aimed at the “last-mile” transportation gap that can keep students from completing their training.

The program, announced at SkillsUSA’s Workforce Development Summit during the 62nd annual National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, begins in July across 13 cities and is expected to fund about 3,000 rides for SkillsUSA students through the end of 2026. Ford Philanthropy is backing the pilot with a $100,000 grant.

For the collision repair industry, the