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Rhode Island Proposes Adding ADAS to Required Auto Body Technician Certifications

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Public comment period open through June 25.

Rhode Island regulators have proposed amending the state’s Motor Vehicle Body and Salvage Vehicle Repair regulation to make Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) a required category of technician certification for licensed collision repair facilities, opening a public comment period that runs through June 25, 2026.

The amendment to regulation 230-RICR-30-05-2, advanced by the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, would add ADAS as the eighth mandatory technician certification category and write a formal ADAS definition into the rule. For Rhode Island’s Motor Vehicle Body licensees, the change ties license issuance and renewal to

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