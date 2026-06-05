Rhode Island Proposes Adding ADAS to Required Auto Body Technician Certifications

Public comment period open through June 25.

Rhode Island regulators have proposed amending the state’s Motor Vehicle Body and Salvage Vehicle Repair regulation to make Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) a required category of technician certification for licensed collision repair facilities, opening a public comment period that runs through June 25, 2026.

The amendment to regulation 230-RICR-30-05-2, advanced by the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, would add ADAS as the eighth mandatory technician certification category and write a formal ADAS definition into the rule. For Rhode Island’s Motor Vehicle Body licensees, the change ties license issuance and renewal to