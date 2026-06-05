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NOAA Predicts Below-Normal 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

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The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on May 21 forecast a below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, citing competing climate signals that are expected to hold tropical activity beneath the long-term average. For the season that runs June 1 to Nov. 30, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center projects 8 to 14 named storms, of which 3 to 6 could become hurricanes, including 1 to 3 major hurricanes.

Major hurricanes rank among the costliest catastrophe events on insurers’ books, driving surges in comprehensive claims as flooding totals large numbers of vehicles, lifting catastrophe loss ratios and pushing water-damaged cars into the salvage stream.

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