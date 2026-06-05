BASF Coatings Positions Itself as Integration Partner for Robotic Refinish Painting

The coatings maker says it will focus on process integration, validation and digital color management as automated paint application moves into collision repair, and will not develop robotics hardware itself.

BASF Coatings is staking out a role as an integration partner and process leader for robotics-enabled paint application in collision repair facilities, the company said May 28, betting that its coatings chemistry, digital color management and application expertise — rather than the robots themselves — will determine how automation takes hold in refinish.

The positioning matters to shops weighing whether and how to automate the paint booth, one of the