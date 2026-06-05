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Australia’s AAMI Reports More Than 24,000 Animal Collision Claims in 2025

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Australian motor insurer AAMI recorded more than 24,000 wildlife collision claims in 2025, and new research from the company found that 41% of the country’s drivers have hit an animal — with one in five saying they would swerve to avoid one, a reaction claims and road-safety experts rank among the most dangerous a driver can make.

The crashes wrote off more than 4,500 vehicles last year, AAMI said, with the average claim topping 9,000 Australian dollars. For collision repair facilities and claims handlers, animal strikes are a recurring driver of comprehensive-claim frequency and total-loss volume, concentrated in the Southern

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