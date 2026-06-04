Fuji Spray Auto Becomes First Sponsor of CREF Art Meets Automotive Competition

The Collision Repair Education Foundation has signed Fuji Spray Auto as the first sponsor of its Art Meets Automotive Competition, with the spray equipment manufacturer donating 50 professional spray guns to the program and to collision repair schools as it returns for a fifth year in 2026.

Of the 50 spray guns Fuji Spray Auto is donating, 10 will go to schools participating in Art Meets Automotive, while the remaining 40 will be distributed at the SEMA Show. The company said the contribution is part of a broader investment in collision repair education that it expects to reach $100,000 by