Ford Issues Do-Not-Drive Advisory for 4,653 Bronco Sport and Maverick Vehicles Over Suspension Defect

Ford Motor Co. is urging owners of about 4,653 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles in the United States and federal territories to stop driving them immediately, citing a front-suspension defect that could cause a loss of steering control.

The “do-not-drive” advisory stems from a recall covering 2021-2026 Bronco Sport and 2022-2026 Maverick vehicles, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as campaign 26V340000 and tracked by Ford as recall 26S36. On the affected vehicles, the front lower control arm ball joints may have been incorrectly installed or incorrectly repaired at the assembly plant, which can allow the control arm