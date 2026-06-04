Fix Auto UK, Admiral Insurance Designate Daventry Site as Co-Branded Repair Center

Fix Auto UK’s wholly owned Daventry collision repair center in Northamptonshire will operate as a dedicated, co-branded facility for motorists insured by Admiral, deepening a repair relationship between the franchise network and the insurer that spans nearly a decade.

The designation positions Daventry within Admiral’s co-branded repair network and forms part of a wider rollout the insurer is using to support repair capacity and service consistency. For collision repairers and claims operations, the move reflects a broader push by UK insurers to build dedicated, insurer-aligned facilities that tie repair throughput more closely to a single claims model — an approach