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Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center Launches 10 Projects Spanning Crash Prevention, Driver Behavior and Injury Science

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Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center announced 10 new safety research projects June 2, partnering with seven universities and private-sector organizations to study how vehicles can better prevent crashes, how driver behavior shapes risk and how the human body absorbs the force of a collision.

The detection, warning and driver-assistance work Toyota is funding targets the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that real-world data increasingly credits with reducing crashes — and the same sensor-laden systems that are driving up the cost and complexity of the repairs that still occur. A University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute and General Motors study released in

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