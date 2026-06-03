Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center Launches 10 Projects Spanning Crash Prevention, Driver Behavior and Injury Science

Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center announced 10 new safety research projects June 2, partnering with seven universities and private-sector organizations to study how vehicles can better prevent crashes, how driver behavior shapes risk and how the human body absorbs the force of a collision.

The detection, warning and driver-assistance work Toyota is funding targets the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that real-world data increasingly credits with reducing crashes — and the same sensor-laden systems that are driving up the cost and complexity of the repairs that still occur. A University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute and General Motors study released in