Lemonade Expands Autonomous Car Insurance for Tesla FSD to Indiana

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) said June 3 that its Autonomous Car insurance is now available in Indiana, extending to the state a usage-based product that gives Tesla owners 50% off every mile driven using the automaker’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) technology.

The expansion deepens an early test of whether autonomous-assisted driving can be priced directly into auto premiums. Lemonade’s wager — that miles driven under FSD carry lower crash risk than human-driven miles — gives collision repairers and claims professionals a concrete look at how insurers are beginning to translate advanced driver-assistance data into per-mile pricing, with implications for claim frequency