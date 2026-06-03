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Lemonade Expands Autonomous Car Insurance for Tesla FSD to Indiana

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Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) said June 3 that its Autonomous Car insurance is now available in Indiana, extending to the state a usage-based product that gives Tesla owners 50% off every mile driven using the automaker’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) technology.

The expansion deepens an early test of whether autonomous-assisted driving can be priced directly into auto premiums. Lemonade’s wager — that miles driven under FSD carry lower crash risk than human-driven miles — gives collision repairers and claims professionals a concrete look at how insurers are beginning to translate advanced driver-assistance data into per-mile pricing, with implications for claim frequency

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