Illinois Right to Appraisal Bill Heads to Governor

Legislation would require an appraisal provision in auto policies with first-party physical damage coverage beginning July 1, 2027.
The Illinois General Assembly has passed legislation requiring auto insurance policies that include first-party physical damage coverage to carry an appraisal provision for resolving disputes over the amount of a loss, sending the bill to Gov. JB Pritzker. House Bill 4160 was enrolled May 31 after the House voted 115-0 to concur with Senate changes, completing its passage through both chambers.
For collision repair facilities, insurers and claims handlers, the measure would establish a standardized process — with fixed deadlines — for
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