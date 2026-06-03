Illinois Right to Appraisal Bill Heads to Governor

Legislation would require an appraisal provision in auto policies with first-party physical damage coverage beginning July 1, 2027.

The Illinois General Assembly has passed legislation requiring auto insurance policies that include first-party physical damage coverage to carry an appraisal provision for resolving disputes over the amount of a loss, sending the bill to Gov. JB Pritzker. House Bill 4160 was enrolled May 31 after the House voted 115-0 to concur with Senate changes, completing its passage through both chambers.

For collision repair facilities, insurers and claims handlers, the measure would establish a standardized process — with fixed deadlines — for