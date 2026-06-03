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BASF Coatings Names Steve Arndt to Lead Global Refinish Business

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BASF Coatings has appointed Steve Arndt senior vice president of its global automotive refinish coatings business, effective July 1, 2026. He succeeds Chris Titmarsh, who is stepping down after a 20-year career with the company.

Steve Arndt was named Senior Vice President, Global Automotive Refinish Coatings, at BASF Coatings, effective July 1, 2026.

Arndt brings more than 30 years in the automotive refinish industry spanning manufacturing and distribution across North America and Europe. He spent six years at Axalta Coating Systems as global distribution sales director, responsible for distribution strategy in more than 140 countries. Before that, he was president

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