Women in Auto Care Opens 2026 Awards Nominations, Adds Sixth Category

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, is accepting nominations for its 2026 awards program, which expands to six categories in its second year. Nominations are open through June 30.
New for 2026 is the Champion of the Year award, recognizing an individual who supports the Women in Auto Care community through volunteerism, mentorship and engagement. It joins five categories carried over from the program’s 2025 debut:
- Women of Excellence, for early-career professionals in the aftermarket;
- Outstanding Leadership;
- Lifetime Achievement;
- Female Shop Owner of the Year, recognizing leadership and business performance in the service segment; and
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