Fix Network Enters New Zealand with First Fix Auto Location in Auckland

Fix Network has opened its first Fix Auto collision repair location in New Zealand, extending the franchise brand into a 10th country. The location, Fix Auto Penrose in Auckland, is owned and operated by Dean and Emma Letcher, who together have more than 25 years of experience in the collision repair industry.

The opening marks Fix Auto’s entry into the New Zealand market and builds on the Canada-based network’s existing glass operations there, which the company is positioning as a platform to extend its collision repair franchise model. The addition brings Fix Auto’s global network to more than 875 locations