ABPA Releases Video Companion to Its ‘Totaled’ Total Loss Report

The Automotive Body Parts Association released a video drawn from its consumer research report on vehicle total losses, “Totaled: The Real Costs of Vehicle Loss,” extending a consumer-education effort the association launched when the report debuted earlier in the month.

The video pulls excerpts and findings from the report, which examines why a growing share of vehicles are being declared total losses after collisions that might have been repairable a few years ago. It is meant to function as a shorter, shareable companion to the full report rather than as new research.

For collision repairers, insurers and the aftermarket, the