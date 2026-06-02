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ABPA Releases Video Companion to Its ‘Totaled’ Total Loss Report

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The Automotive Body Parts Association released a video drawn from its consumer research report on vehicle total losses, “Totaled: The Real Costs of Vehicle Loss,” extending a consumer-education effort the association launched when the report debuted earlier in the month.

The video pulls excerpts and findings from the report, which examines why a growing share of vehicles are being declared total losses after collisions that might have been repairable a few years ago. It is meant to function as a shorter, shareable companion to the full report rather than as new research.

For collision repairers, insurers and the aftermarket, the

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