CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Women’s Industry Network Opens Registration for Second Annual Virtual Conference

Women’s Industry Network Opens Registration for Second Annual Virtual Conference

By Leave a Comment

September 10-11 event organized around three pillars: community, skills and strategy.

The Women’s Industry Network has opened registration for its second annual Virtual Conference, a two-day online event set for Sept. 10-11 under the theme “Connected in Excellence.”

WIN is the collision repair industry’s primary network for advancing women, drawing members and volunteer leaders from shops, suppliers, paint manufacturers, distributors, information providers and insurers. The virtual format extends professional development to technicians, estimators, managers and claims staff who cannot travel to the organization’s in-person annual conference, with two five-hour sessions running 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT each day.

“This

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey