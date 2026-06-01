Women’s Industry Network Opens Registration for Second Annual Virtual Conference

September 10-11 event organized around three pillars: community, skills and strategy.

The Women’s Industry Network has opened registration for its second annual Virtual Conference, a two-day online event set for Sept. 10-11 under the theme “Connected in Excellence.”

WIN is the collision repair industry’s primary network for advancing women, drawing members and volunteer leaders from shops, suppliers, paint manufacturers, distributors, information providers and insurers. The virtual format extends professional development to technicians, estimators, managers and claims staff who cannot travel to the organization’s in-person annual conference, with two five-hour sessions running 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT each day.

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