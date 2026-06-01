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OEC Opens RepairLogic Integration with CCC ONE to All Repair Facilities

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OEConnection LLC (OEC) has made its bidirectional integration between RepairLogic and CCC ONE generally available, opening the repair-planning link to all collision repair facilities that use both platforms. OEC announced the general availability June 1.

OEConnection logoThe integration ties OEC’s RepairLogic repair-planning software to CCC’s widely used estimating platform, removing manual steps that shops otherwise repeat on every job. Collision repair facilities that tested the integration during an early-adopter program reported saving 10 to 15 minutes per repair order, OEC said.

The companies first announced the partnership in November 2025, when they said the integration was expected to launch in

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