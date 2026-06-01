ASE Celebrates Automotive Service Professionals Month

Observance will move to October, April beginning in 2026-2027.

While still recognizing its annual Automotive Service Professionals Month this month, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will shift its annual observance to October and April beginning with the 2026-2027 cycle. The move aligns the recognition with the Fall and Spring Car Care Months already marked across the automotive service industry

ASE said tying the observance to the established Car Care Months is intended to expand public engagement with technicians and strengthen visibility for the service professionals who maintain vehicles. Repair facilities, dealerships and service centers host