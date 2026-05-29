U.S. Caps Section 232 Tariffs on Taiwan Auto Parts at 15%

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative published a Federal Register notice May 28 capping Section 232 national security tariffs on Taiwanese automobile parts at 15%, implementing the tariff terms of an investment agreement the two governments signed earlier this year.

The change is retroactive to goods entered for consumption on or after 12:01 a.m. Eastern time May 1. Because Taiwan is a significant source of aftermarket replacement parts for the collision repair market, the cap places a ceiling on the landed cost of those components — a factor that flows directly into repair