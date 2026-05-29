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San Antonio Towing Company to Pay $280,000 Over Illegally Sold Servicemember Vehicles

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San Antonio-based Vehicle Management Solutions Inc. will pay $280,000 to resolve U.S. Justice Department allegations that it illegally sold or scrapped about 93 vehicles owned by U.S. servicemembers in violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), the department announced May 28.

Under the settlement, the company known as VMS will pay $220,000 in compensation to the affected servicemembers and a $60,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury. The company is also required to adopt policy and training changes to avoid future violations.

“When members of our Armed Forces are called to fight for our country, they should not have

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