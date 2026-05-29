Autel U.S. Opens Second Year of Scholarship Program, Expands Eligibility to Adult Learners

Autel U.S. opened applications May 29 for the second year of its Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships, expanding eligibility beyond recent graduates to adult learners moving into automotive education from other careers.

The program will award five $5,000 scholarships, for a total of $25,000, to students enrolled in automotive programs at trade schools, colleges or universities. Eligible fields include collision repair, ADAS calibration and diagnostics, along with diesel repair, locksmithing, tire service and glass repair.

For collision repair facilities contending with a persistent shortage of trained technicians, the program funds several of the disciplines shops are working hardest to staff, among