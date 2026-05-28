Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up 10.2% in April Compared to 2025

Net premiums written up 6% year over year as combined ratio deteriorates 5.3 points on spring storm losses.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 27,753,000 in April 2026, an increase of 2,569,000 or 10.2% from 25,184,000 in April 2025.

The April figures show personal auto policy growth continuing at a strong absolute pace, but moderating sharply from the levels Progressive maintained through 2024 and into early 2025. The company reported personal auto policy growth of 19.7% in May 2025 versus the year-ago month, and year-over-year growth ran above 21% from November