LKQ Reports Deeper Emissions Reduction in 2025 Sustainability Report

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) published its 2025 Sustainability Report on May 27, reporting that it processed approximately 284,000 vehicles and reused, refurbished or remanufactured more than 4.9 million parts during the year.

“At LKQ, sustainability starts with how we run the business, embedded in our strategy and reflected in our operating discipline focused on long-term value creation. By reducing inefficiencies and investing in our people, technology, and operations, we strengthen performance today and build resilience for the future,” said Justin Jude, president and chief executive officer of LKQ.

On emissions, LKQ reported reducing global Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 19% relative to revenue against a 2022 baseline, deepening the 16% reduction it reported a year earlier against the same baseline. The company attributed the progress to increased renewable energy use, fleet fuel initiatives, energy efficiency upgrades, network optimization and business integration.

LKQ said it donated $4 million through the LKQ Community Foundation to causes including health and wellness, education, veterans, global first responders and environmental stewardship. The company also launched a Global Talent function, introducing six core competencies and expanding mentoring and coaching programs across regions.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available at lkqcorp.com/sustainability.