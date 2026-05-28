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Kemper Names Stephen McAnena President and CEO

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Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) said May 27 that Stephen J. McAnena will become president and chief executive effective June 1, ending a roughly seven-month interim period and capping the search for a permanent successor to Joseph P. Lacher Jr. The company also named Anthony J. DeSantis to its board of directors, effective the same day.

Stephen J. McAnena

The leadership change matters for the auto claims and collision repair markets because Kemper is one of the largest U.S. specialty auto insurers. Through its Kemper Auto brand, the company writes non-standard private passenger coverage — a segment defined by higher claim

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