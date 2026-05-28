CAWA Awards More Than $14,000 in Scholarships to 14 Students

The California Automotive Wholesalers Association awarded more than $14,000 in scholarships to 14 students pursuing careers in the automotive parts industry, the trade group announced. CAWA represents parts manufacturers, jobbers, warehouse distributors, retailers and program groups in Arizona, California and Nevada.

The awards feed a talent pipeline that the collision repair and auto care sectors continue to rely on as they contend with a persistent shortage of trained technicians. Each recipient also receives a tool certificate from NAPA Tools & Equipment alongside the cash award.

“Once again, CAWA is proud to assist these young people in pursuing their education and