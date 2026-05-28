ASE June 4 Webinar to Cover New MVAC Refrigerants R-444A and R-456A

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) will host a free webinar June 4 at 4 p.m. (EDT) titled “R-444A and R-456A — New Refrigerants for MVAC Service.”

The session will be presented by Chuck Abbott, global marketing manager at Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, and Adam Kimmel of Orbia. They will discuss R-444A and R-456A, emerging refrigerants for motor vehicle air conditioning (MVAC) service.

The refrigerants are expected to be approved later this year under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Significant New Alternatives Policy, or SNAP, Rule 27, a step that would give collision repair facilities and other