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Carfax Used Car Index Rises in Every Segment in May, Led by Hybrids and EVs

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Used-vehicle listing prices on Carfax rose across all seven vehicle segments tracked by the company in May, with the cross-segment month-over-month increase averaging 3.1% — more than $870 per vehicle — and hybrids and electric vehicles posting the largest gain at 4.6%, or roughly $1,450 per listing, according to data released by Carfax.

For collision repair facilities and auto claims professionals, the continued climb in used-vehicle values supports the actual cash value calculations that keep more damaged vehicles below total-loss thresholds and in the repair pipeline.

The May reading extends a trend that has held through much of the past

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