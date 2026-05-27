Carfax Used Car Index Rises in Every Segment in May, Led by Hybrids and EVs

Used-vehicle listing prices on Carfax rose across all seven vehicle segments tracked by the company in May, with the cross-segment month-over-month increase averaging 3.1% — more than $870 per vehicle — and hybrids and electric vehicles posting the largest gain at 4.6%, or roughly $1,450 per listing, according to data released by Carfax.

For collision repair facilities and auto claims professionals, the continued climb in used-vehicle values supports the actual cash value calculations that keep more damaged vehicles below total-loss thresholds and in the repair pipeline.

The May reading extends a trend that has held through much of the past