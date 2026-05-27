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Caliber Expands Fleet Solutions Division, Partners With Fixico on Digital Repair Coordination

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Caliber has expanded its fleet repair offering under a dedicated business line called Caliber Fleet Solutions and entered a partnership with Amsterdam-based Fixico to provide digital coordination of repairs across collision, glass, mobile and diagnostic services for U.S. commercial fleet operators. The agreement marks Fixico’s entry into the U.S. market.

The expanded offering pairs Caliber’s network of more than 1,800 repair locations with Fixico’s repair management platform to handle intake, scheduling, real-time status tracking and cross-network coordination through a single system. Caliber said Fleet Solutions is available now across its national footprint, with additional capabilities planned.

The move builds on

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