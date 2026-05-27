AASPMN Awards $20,000 in Scholarships to 23 Automotive, Collision Repair and Diesel Students

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota awarded 23 scholarships totaling $20,000 to automotive service and collision repair students for the 2026-27 school year, the association announced. Individual awards range from $500 to $2,000 each and are funded by the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee and proceeds from AASPMN’s Annual Race for Automotive Education fundraiser.

This year’s awards drew 41 applicants from 17 schools — seven more applicants and two more schools than the 2025 cycle — and the top individual award climbed to $2,000 from $1,000.

Six of the 23 recipients are enrolled in Collision Repair Technology programs at