U.S. House Energy and Commerce Codifies Industry MOUs in Place of Full REPAIR Act

Substitute codifies the 2014 light-duty and 2015 commercial vehicle industry MOUs and adds Federal Trade Commission enforcement authority but omits the telematics access mandate central to Rep. Neal Dunn’s bill.

The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on May 21 set aside the full text of the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act (H.R. 1566) and instead adopted a scaled-back automotive right-to-repair subtitle that codifies two industry Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) — the 2014 light-duty MOU between automakers and the aftermarket, and a separate 2015 commercial vehicle MOU covering heavy-duty trucks. The committee approved H.R. 7389,