May New-Vehicle Sales Forecast to End Seven-Month Decline as Tariff Payback Lapses

First positive year-over-year comparison since September 2025 as 16.3 million SAAR holds and monthly payments climb to $810.

Total U.S. new-vehicle sales for May 2026 are projected to reach 1,490,900 units, a 5.8% increase from May 2025 and the first positive year-over-year comparison since September 2025, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData released May 21. New-vehicle retail sales are projected at 1,231,900 units, up 6.0% from a year ago, with the seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total sales reaching 16.3 million units — up 0.7 million from May 2025.

The headline improvement is largely a