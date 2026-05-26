May New-Vehicle Sales Forecast to End Seven-Month Decline as Tariff Payback Lapses

First positive year-over-year comparison since September 2025 as 16.3 million SAAR holds and monthly payments climb to $810.
Total U.S. new-vehicle sales for May 2026 are projected to reach 1,490,900 units, a 5.8% increase from May 2025 and the first positive year-over-year comparison since September 2025, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData released May 21. New-vehicle retail sales are projected at 1,231,900 units, up 6.0% from a year ago, with the seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total sales reaching 16.3 million units — up 0.7 million from May 2025.
The headline improvement is largely a
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