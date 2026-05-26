CIECA June 18 Webinar to Examine ADAS Calibration Issues and Standards

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will host a free webinar on advanced driver assistance systems calibration June 18 at 2 p.m. (EDT).

The one-hour session, “ADAS Calibration Issues, Challenges and Opportunities,” will feature Joel Adcock, director of strategic partnerships at Revv; Dan Dutra, partner and board member at PACE-ADAS and senior vice president and partner at the Collision Career Institute; and James Spears, head of automotive — artificial intelligence at Tractable AI.

The session arrives as ADAS calibration moves further into the operational and liability core of collision repair, with the industry pushing toward formal standards and credentials.