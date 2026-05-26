AASP/NJ Plans June 24 Shop Owner Seminar on Appraisal Rights, Claim Strategies

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a June 24 general meeting in Clark, N.J., aimed at giving collision repair facility owners and managers business strategies for navigating disputes with auto insurers over claim handling and indemnification.

The session, “New Rules, New Tools: A Shop Owner’s Playbook to Win in Today’s Market,” will begin at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark. AASP/NJ said the program is designed exclusively for owners and managers and will examine several approaches shops have used to obtain compensation for safe, complete repairs.

The seminar continues an AASP/NJ educational