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AASP/NJ Plans June 24 Shop Owner Seminar on Appraisal Rights, Claim Strategies

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The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a June 24 general meeting in Clark, N.J., aimed at giving collision repair facility owners and managers business strategies for navigating disputes with auto insurers over claim handling and indemnification.

AASP-NJ logoThe session, “New Rules, New Tools: A Shop Owner’s Playbook to Win in Today’s Market,” will begin at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark. AASP/NJ said the program is designed exclusively for owners and managers and will examine several approaches shops have used to obtain compensation for safe, complete repairs.

The seminar continues an AASP/NJ educational

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