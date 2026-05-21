Rivian Approves Hunter’s ADAS Alignment and Calibration System

Rivian has approved Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS alignment and calibration system for use across its full vehicle lineup, the company announced May 12. The approval makes Rivian the ninth original equipment manufacturer to endorse the system and the first all-electric automaker on Hunter’s approval list.

For collision repairers and Rivian’s service network, the endorsement positions Ultimate ADAS as a manufacturer-sanctioned tool for warranty work and a documented option for completing OEM calibration procedures. The expanding roster of automaker approvals has become a factor for shops weighing investments in advanced driver-assistance system service capacity.

The approval covers generations 1 and 2