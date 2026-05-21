MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Says REPAIR Act Provisions Dropped from House Highway Bill Markup

Key provisions of the federal Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act will no longer be considered by the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers said May 20, reversing a plan to take up the automotive right to repair language during this week’s markup of the vehicle safety title of the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act, commonly known as the Highway Bill.

The provisions would have required vehicle manufacturers to give owners and independent repair facilities access to the vehicle-generated data, diagnostic tools and repair information available to franchised dealers — access that helps determine