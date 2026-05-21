CAPA Elects Crash Champions’ Dustin Harrier to Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association elected Dustin Harrier, vice president of training and technology at Crash Champions, to its Technical Committee, the nonprofit parts standard-setting and certification organization announced today.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dustin to the Technical Committee,” said Gerry Poirier, chair of CAPA’s board of directors. “The Technical Committee’s strength has always been the breadth of experience its members bring to the table. Dustin’s background in collision repair adds an important perspective, and we look forward to his contributions.”

CAPA’s Technical Committee reviews and approves CAPA Standards and revisions to existing standards. Its membership spans collision repairers, distributors, insurers, manufacturers and quality experts.

Also serving on CAPA’s Technical Committee are: