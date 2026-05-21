CAPA Elects Crash Champions’ Dustin Harrier to Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association elected Dustin Harrier, vice president of training and technology at Crash Champions, to its Technical Committee, the nonprofit parts standard-setting and certification organization announced today.
“We’re pleased to welcome Dustin to the Technical Committee,” said Gerry Poirier, chair of CAPA’s board of directors. “The Technical Committee’s strength has always been the breadth of experience its members bring to the table. Dustin’s background in collision repair adds an important perspective, and we look forward to his contributions.”
CAPA’s Technical Committee reviews and approves CAPA Standards and revisions to existing standards. Its membership spans collision repairers, distributors, insurers, manufacturers and quality experts.
Also serving on CAPA’s Technical Committee are:
- Randall Bollander, Empire Auto Parts
- Ray Pearson, LKQ/Keystone
- Rick Stenftenagel, Meyer Distributing
- Joseph Tsai, UCC Auto Parts
- Jeremy Scott, AFICS
- Michael Romanello, Allstate Insurance
- Michael Smith, GEICO
- Elaine Novak, USAA
- Richard Wang, Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.
- Jim Miras, Micro Rim Corp.
- Jim Fisher, PBSI-DS
- Jeff Chen, T.Y.G. Products, L.P.
- Roy Schnepper, Butler’s Collision
- Greg Gambrel, Caliber Collision
- Robert Aldridge, ProColor Collision
- Alan Bush, ADLB and Associates Consulting, LLC
- Nick Scheid, LNS & Associate
- Rod Enlow, RENlow Auto Technical Consulting, Inc.
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