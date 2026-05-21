AAA Forecasts Record 45 Million Memorial Day Travelers

39.1 million will travel by car over holiday.

AAA projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Memorial Day holiday period from May 21 through May 25, setting a new domestic Memorial Day record and topping the 44.8 million who traveled for the 2025 holiday.

The forecast includes 39.1 million people traveling by car — accounting for 87% of holiday travelers — along with 3.66 million traveling by air and 2.2 million traveling by bus, train or cruise.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans, it’s a three-day weekend,”