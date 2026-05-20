Stellantis and JLR Sign MOU to Explore U.S. Product Development Collaboration

Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore collaboration on product and technology development in the United States, the two automakers announced today.

The MOU is preliminary and identifies no specific products, programs or platforms. But any joint development between two global automakers carries downstream implications for the collision repair industry — including parts sourcing, advanced driver assistance system architectures and repair procedures that flow from shared engineering — depending on what the companies ultimately pursue.

Stellantis brings to the discussion a North American brand portfolio that includes Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge