Mercury Insurance Claims Analysis Pinpoints 3 p.m. as Daily Crash Peak, 4 p.m. for Injuries

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has released an analysis of five years of proprietary claims data identifying 3 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. as the daily peak for weekday crash volume, with injury severity peaking an hour later between 4 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. as traffic begins moving faster.

The Los Angeles-based carrier said the data shows rush hour does not behave as a single uniform risk window. Earlier in the afternoon, school pickups and the start of the evening commute produce more low-speed, stop-and-go collisions; an hour later, freer-flowing traffic and reduced attentiveness shift the risk toward more serious crashes.

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