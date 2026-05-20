CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Edges Higher in Mid-May

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Edges Higher in Mid-May

By Leave a Comment

Index was up both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices ticked up in the first half of May, with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index rising 0.5% from April on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis and holding 3.8% above year-ago levels, Cox Automotive reported May 20.

The index reached 213.1 through May 15, recovering modestly after the April reading slipped 1.6% to 211.9 from March’s multi-year high of 215.3. The full month of May typically delivers a 0.9% seasonally adjusted increase on average, Cox Automotive said.

Wholesale price levels are a closely watched variable for collision repair shops

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey