Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Edges Higher in Mid-May

Index was up both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices ticked up in the first half of May, with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index rising 0.5% from April on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis and holding 3.8% above year-ago levels, Cox Automotive reported May 20.

The index reached 213.1 through May 15, recovering modestly after the April reading slipped 1.6% to 211.9 from March’s multi-year high of 215.3. The full month of May typically delivers a 0.9% seasonally adjusted increase on average, Cox Automotive said.

Wholesale price levels are a closely watched variable for collision repair shops