I-CAR Among Auto Care Association 2026 Education Award Recipients

The Auto Care Association presented its 2026 industry awards recognizing excellence in education and workforce development during the association’s Auto Care Connect event, held May 11-14 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

Three companies received Auto Care Education (ACE) Awards, with I-CAR winning the small company category, Christian Brothers Automotive the mid-size category and FleetPride, Inc. the large company category. William Babcox, CEO of Babcox Media, Inc., received the 2026 Mort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award.

The ACE Award recognizes auto care companies for investing in the growth of knowledge and skills within their organizations and across the industry.

I-CAR —